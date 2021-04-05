Target’s popular child car seat trade-in event is back

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is back for 2021. According to Target’s website, the campaign runs from Monday, April 5th to Saturday, April 17. Parents can turn in old car seats (or car seat bases) to be recycled and receive a 20 percent off Target coupon to purchase one new item of baby gear, including strollers and car seats.
This year’s effort is also contactless because of the COVID pandemic. Participating Target locations will have a special drop-box inside the store during the event dates, and people can use the Target app to “clip” the coupon by scanning a code that will be on the dropbox.
The popular program started in 2016, Since then 17 million pounds worth of car seats have been recycled throughout the program’s history.
