Taste of Soulard ‘drive-thru’ kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everything this year is different, but Mardi Gras officials say the show must go on.
The Taste of Soulard; a self-guided tasting and pub crawl is this weekend and in order to make it safe during the pandemic, Mardi Gras is putting a little spin on it.
Participants must purchase a digital Taste Booklet for $30 for a ‘drive-thru’ style experience. After purchase, you will redeem your digital “tastes” for to-go samples of signature dishes picked up curbside from your chosen Soulard restaurants.
Each booklet also features a cocktail “taste”, that can be redeemed at the Soulard Mardi Gras HQ for a cocktail of your choosing to take home.
Fore more information click here.
Food Choices:
1860 Saloon Crab Cakes
Bastille Chili
Big Daddy’s Buffalo Cajun Crawfish Sliders
Broadway Oyster Bar Shrimp Voodoo
Cat’s Meow Crab cracks
DB’s Sport Bar Honey Habanero BBQ Grilled Wings
D’s Place Sloppy D’s
Epic Pizza and Subs Slice of Cheese Pizza
Hammerstones Hot Tequila Wings
Jack Nolens Jack Nolen’s Cheeseburger Potsticker
Joanies ToGo Slice of Blackened Chicken Creole Pizza
Llywelyns Pub White Chicken Chili
Mission Taco Joint BLT Taco
Molly’s in Soulard Alligator Cheesecake
S. Broadway Ath Club Crawfish Etouffee
Sweet Divine Sugar Cookies
The Wood Shack Soulard Ragin Cajun Roll