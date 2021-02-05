Taste of Soulard ‘drive-thru’ kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everything this year is different, but Mardi Gras officials say the show must go on.

The Taste of Soulard; a self-guided tasting and pub crawl is this weekend and in order to make it safe during the pandemic, Mardi Gras is putting a little spin on it.

Participants must purchase a digital Taste Booklet for $30 for a ‘drive-thru’ style experience. After purchase, you will redeem your digital “tastes” for to-go samples of signature dishes picked up curbside from your chosen Soulard restaurants.

Each booklet also features a cocktail “taste”, that can be redeemed at the Soulard Mardi Gras HQ for a cocktail of your choosing to take home.

Food Choices:

1860 Saloon Crab Cakes

Bastille Chili

Big Daddy’s Buffalo Cajun Crawfish Sliders

Broadway Oyster Bar Shrimp Voodoo

Cat’s Meow Crab cracks

DB’s Sport Bar Honey Habanero BBQ Grilled Wings

D’s Place Sloppy D’s

Epic Pizza and Subs Slice of Cheese Pizza

Hammerstones Hot Tequila Wings

Jack Nolens Jack Nolen’s Cheeseburger Potsticker

Joanies ToGo Slice of Blackened Chicken Creole Pizza

Llywelyns Pub White Chicken Chili

Mission Taco Joint BLT Taco

Molly’s in Soulard Alligator Cheesecake

S. Broadway Ath Club Crawfish Etouffee

Sweet Divine Sugar Cookies

The Wood Shack Soulard Ragin Cajun Roll