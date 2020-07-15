Tax deadline is today

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is the deadline to file your 2019 federal tax return.

Earlier this year, the IRS postponed the tax-filing deadline from April 15 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic

If you still need to file online may be the better option. The IRS says there’s a large backlog of paper tax returns due to IRS employees working from home.

If you still haven’t gotten your act together, you can file for an extension. But there’s a catch: Even though an extension gives you until Oct. 15 to file, you’ll still have to pay any owed taxes by July 15 or face penalties.