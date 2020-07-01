IRS says tax filing will not extend past July 15

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept. (Getty)

ST. LOUIS – While millions of American taxpayers are still waiting for the IRS to process their federal income tax return, the IRS says it won’t extend tax filing deadline for other taxpayers again beyond July 15.

It was postponed from April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testifying Tuesday in a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee said that in order to assist taxpayers “we issued a notice that had a variety of payment-related options that folks can look to.” He added, “we also temporarily adjusted our processes to help people and businesses during these uncertain times.”

For people who can’t meet the deadline, they can file for an extension of October 15 on the IRS website. Missouri and Illinois deadlines are also July 15.