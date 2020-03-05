Taylor Swift donates $1 million for Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift performed “You Need to Calm Down” and “ME!” as well as her 2014 hit, “Shake It Off” for the finale. Full credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

After a string of tornadoes destroyed parts of Tennessee, Taylor Swift has taken action.

Two days after posting about the disasters on Twitter, the singer donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims, spokesperson Tree Paine confirmed to CNN.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Swift posted on Instagram on Thursday, encouraging her fans to donate, too.

Swift joins some of country music’s biggest artists who are lending a hand to the recovery. Singer Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the foundation, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant donated $10,000 to relief efforts, and other top names directed their fans to various foundations and other relief efforts.

Other groups have donated funds to nonprofits on the ground, including the Tennessee Titans, which also chipped in $1 million.

This isn’t the first time the pop musician has donated money toward relief efforts. In 2016, she also donated $1 million to Louisiana flood relief.

Two tornadoes struck central Tennessee earlier this week, leaving at least 24 people dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed.

