‘TeaBags of Love’ mentorship event celebrates International Women’s Day

ST. LOUIS — Bobcat International is celebrating its 8th annual “TeaBags of Love” career mentoring gathering with a twist this year.



Instead of hosting its annual luncheon with mentors and mentees, the organization is asking friends and supporters to connect with their mentees via Zoom or in-person to host a one-on-one “Hot Topic” TeaTalk on March 8, International Women’s Day. Then, post pictures of their respective gatherings on social media using the hashtag #teabagsoflove.



“TeaBags of Love” has hosted major events in the community, including a College Trunk Party for high school recipients, presented scholarships to deserving college interns, and honored 38 phenomenal businesswomen from around the world with awards.



More than 500 mentee-mentor pairings have been made through the initiative. Bobcat says next year’s “TeaBags of Love” event will be celebrated in a Founder’s Day “HotTopic Mentee-Mentor TeaTalk” & Luncheon format.

For more information about becoming a mentor or mentee or to donate to the organization go to www.teabagsoflove.org