‘TeaBags of Love’ mentorship event celebrates International Women’s Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS — Bobcat International is celebrating its 8th annual “TeaBags of Love” career mentoring gathering with a twist this year.

Instead of hosting its annual luncheon with mentors and mentees, the organization is asking friends and supporters to connect with their mentees via Zoom or in-person to host a one-on-one “Hot Topic” TeaTalk on March 8, International Women’s Day. Then, post pictures of their respective gatherings on social media using the hashtag #teabagsoflove.

“TeaBags of Love” has hosted major events in the community, including a College Trunk Party for high school recipients, presented scholarships to deserving college interns, and honored 38 phenomenal businesswomen from around the world with awards.

More than 500 mentee-mentor pairings have been made through the initiative. Bobcat says next year’s “TeaBags of Love” event will be celebrated in a Founder’s Day “HotTopic Mentee-Mentor TeaTalk” & Luncheon format.

For more information about becoming a mentor or mentee or to donate to the organization go to www.teabagsoflove.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News