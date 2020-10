CHICAGO, Ill. – A second-grade teacher in the Chicago area is taking remote learning on the road.

Nicole Farrar or Mrs. Farrar, as her kids like to call her, set up a free bookstore in the backseat of her car.

She then spent the last two weeks gathering as many books as she could before making her rounds in her “I miss you mobile” drive.

Farrar visited each of her students at home and gave them a chance to shop for some new books.

Each student received 10 books all for free.