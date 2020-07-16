Teachers plan sit-in protesting the reopening of Francis Howell schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Teachers from Francis Howell School District plan a sit-in today. They are joining a growing call from teachers nationwide with concerns about classroom instruction while coronavirus cases are still rising in most states, including Missouri.

On Monday, hundreds of teachers had a sit-in outside St. Louis School Board headquarters saying they won’t participate in a re-opening plan.

Francis Howell teachers have similar concerns. They are asking for hazard pay and a class size limit of ten students.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News