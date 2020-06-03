Tech companies speaking out against racial inequity

ST. LOUIS – Tech companies are the very platforms for change so many are relying on to get their message across.

Tech platforms are also instruments for change. There was a blackout on instagram Tuesday, where users posted blank images to reflection and solidarity .

The companies themselves are speaking out against racial injustice. Sherell Dorsey is founder of The Plus, a newsletter tracking black tech innovation.

She’s been tracking the tech companies who have spoken out on racial justice, black lives matter and George Floyd buy publishing a spreadsheet that’s gone viral.

“There were some companies that were very explicit, in saying this is racist, this police brutality is unacceptable, and we stand with our employees and we stand with our customers,” said Dorsey.

There are 126 companies on the list and counting. Amazon posting to twitter that the inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop.

Microsoft using their platform to amplify African American voices.

Google posted a message to it’s homepage saying we stand in support of racial equality and all those who search for it.

In a memo to employees obtained by Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook says a “Painful past is still present today.”

Twitter, which recently placed warning labels on some of Rresident Trump’s tweets, changed their iconic blue bird to black and their bio to hashtag black lives matter.

And in a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged 10 million dollars to groups working on racial justice.

You can find a link to those businesses and other things discussed in this story at: https://links.richontech.tv/