How to stop hackers from invading your smartphone

ST. LOUIS– For many people, their smartphone is the most crucial piece of technology they own. It contains personal information, credit card numbers, passwords, and more.

The problem is hackers and thieves know this too.

Scott Schaffer, the chief information technology officer of Blade Technologies, shares some ways you can protect yourself.

Update your device whenever updates are issued: they usually include bug fixes that are often security related.

Periodically review the apps installed on your phone: Uninstall ones you don’t remember installing. Also, if there are some you seldom use, uninstall them as well.

Avoid open wifi at all times : This means free wifi at coffee shops, airports, etc. You can be exposed to “man-in-the-middle” attack. If you are using an approved VPN you are ok.



: This means free wifi at coffee shops, airports, etc. You can be exposed to “man-in-the-middle” attack. If you are using an approved VPN you are ok. Avoid public charging stations: Don’t plug your phone into a receptacle that you have no idea what is on the other side. You may find them at airports, libraries, etc.

Enable phone tracking: use the “find my device” feature. This will help you track your phone on a map if it is stolen. Also make sure you protect your phone with a password.