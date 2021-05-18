Microsoft Teams launches personal version

ST. LOUIS– Microsoft Teams has become a staple for many workplaces and now people can start using the app for personal use. The personal version launched this week and allows you to chat, video call, share calendars, and more with your friends and family.

Microsoft says you will be able to group chat to coordinate plans with your loved ones and do it all in one place. It is popular because it integrates with Microsoft Office.

The personal and business versions both have a new Together mode. Microsoft says this allows you to turn any video call into a shared virtual environment. Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies says it uses artificial intelligence to put your face and shoulders into a virtual space.

You can also use Microsoft Teams for a meeting with up to 300 people that can last 24 hours. There are plans to enforce new limits in the future.

Microsoft also touts that Teams will let you take it beyond chat and make your plans to life. You can easily create lists and assign tasks with the app.

Schaffer says Teams can be easily downloaded on many operating systems. He said it is also on the web so you don’t have to download it at all, just have access to the internet.