New features expected with Android 12 release

ST. LOUIS– Android users will be getting several new features when the new operating system rolls out in August or September. Most of the changes surround privacy and security.

Here are some of the new features:

A Privacy Dashboard gives you a streamlined view of how your apps are using permissions to access your data.

“Material You” is a new user interface which sports a high degree of user customization, several aesthetic changes, new widgets, etc.

Instantly kill access to the microphone and camera via the notification pane

Continue to access your camera or microphone even when you’ve moved on to another app. Look for the privacy notification indicator in the top right part of your screen. It will pop up when an app is actively using the camera or microphone.

You can actually give them a test run right now by checking out the beta version. It’s easy to install if you are using a Pixel 3 or higher. You just have to opt in to get the over-the-air update. Other Android devices may support the beta version but you may want to use it on a spare phone.

You can learn more about the Android changes by checking out AndroidCentral.com.