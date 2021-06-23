New tech allows movies to be dubbed in any language

ST. LOUIS– New technology could soon make it easier for you to watch foreign flicks. A British company called Flawless has found a way to prevent the poor overdubbing of an actor’s voice into another language.

Flawless is using a deepfake-like technology explains Scott Schaffer, chief information security officer with Blade Technologies.

Schaffer says deepfakes are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness. He says they often aren’t used for good reasons but thinks this is one.

Flawless’ technology allow a mainstream film to be dubbed over in a different language with the actor’s lips, facial expressions, and more can be altered to fit the new language.

Schaffer says the technology allows actors who speak different languages to work together so they will both be speaking the same language.

Also, he thinks one day you will be able to use this technology to watch any movie you have in any language.