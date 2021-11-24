Online shopping apps that could help save you money this holiday

ST. LOUIS – The holiday shopping season is here and there are a few apps out there that may help you to save on that perfect gift.
Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies suggests some apps that will do the hard work for you. Some apps will keep track of your spending, others will send you price alerts, and others will find you coupon codes.
Here are some to consider:
- Santa’s Bag (iOS)- this is an app that helps you create a Christmas Gift List and make a budget
- Microsoft Shopping browser extension – It is only on PCs using the Microsoft Edge. If you are browsing a shop and decide to buy it a shopping assistant pops up. The assistant will look for a coupon code or will search to find if the item is cheaper on another site.
- Honey browser extension – This is similar to the Microsoft Shopping browser extension but it can be used on other browsers.
- SlickDeals.net: This will let you set up pricing alerts. It is also a clearing house for different deals.
Schaffer also have some other suggestions on how to shop smart this holiday:
Be safe:
- Shop from a secure computer
- Shop using a secure connection
- Check the site is secure by checking for Https, and look for lock, key, notification near the address bar
- Search for deals on retailer sites, not on search engine. Scammers “poison” Google and Bing search results with malicious or deceptive links.
- Use trusted vendors, watch out when making a purchase from a vendor that you have never done business with
- Don’t use “reviews” of a site to make a decision whether it is safe or not; these reviews are easily manipulated by untrustworthy vendors
- Check each website’s URL to make sure you are at where you think you are at
- Use unique passwords and logon information for every site you visit, or checkout as guest
Be smart:
- Don’t fall for ‘too-good-to-be-true’ deals
- Use only credit cards online
- Use a Rewards Credit Card
- Review credit-card and bank statements regularly during the shopping season