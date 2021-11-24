Online shopping apps that could help save you money this holiday

ST. LOUIS – The holiday shopping season is here and there are a few apps out there that may help you to save on that perfect gift.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies suggests some apps that will do the hard work for you. Some apps will keep track of your spending, others will send you price alerts, and others will find you coupon codes.

Here are some to consider:

Santa’s Bag (iOS)- this is an app that helps you create a Christmas Gift List and make a budget

Microsoft Shopping browser extension – It is only on PCs using the Microsoft Edge. If you are browsing a shop and decide to buy it a shopping assistant pops up. The assistant will look for a coupon code or will search to find if the item is cheaper on another site.



Honey browser extension – This is similar to the Microsoft Shopping browser extension but it can be used on other browsers.

SlickDeals.net: This will let you set up pricing alerts. It is also a clearing house for different deals.

Schaffer also have some other suggestions on how to shop smart this holiday:

Be safe:

Shop from a secure computer

Shop using a secure connection

Check the site is secure by checking for Https, and look for lock, key, notification near the address bar

Search for deals on retailer sites, not on search engine. Scammers “poison” Google and Bing search results with malicious or deceptive links.

Use trusted vendors, watch out when making a purchase from a vendor that you have never done business with

Don’t use “reviews” of a site to make a decision whether it is safe or not; these reviews are easily manipulated by untrustworthy vendors

Check each website’s URL to make sure you are at where you think you are at

Use unique passwords and logon information for every site you visit, or checkout as guest

Be smart:

Don’t fall for ‘too-good-to-be-true’ deals

Use only credit cards online

Use a Rewards Credit Card

Review credit-card and bank statements regularly during the shopping season