Spy pixels are hiding in your emails; so what can you do about it?

ST. LOUIS– You likely have been checking email for more than a decade but did you know about the spy pixels hiding in many of them? Spy pixels, or tracker pixels, are hyperlinks to remote image files that if downloaded, can check if you have read an email.

The spy pixel is so small it is basically impossible to see with the naked eye. Scott Schaffer, chief information security officer with Blade Technologies, says it often includes just a single pixel and is a color that makes it tough to find, even if you know where to look.

Schaffer says it only works when people are reading HTML emails and if the remote image is downloaded. However, HTML is the most common language used in emails.

When the spy pixel is downloaded it tells the sender: if and when an email has been read, how many times it has been read, geographic location of the recipient, and if it has been downloaded.

Spy pixels are legal and very common in marketing emails. Companies can use them to see how many people read a certain email sent to prospective customers.

Schaffer says here is how you can stop the spy pixels from tracking your emails:

Disallow your email client from automatically downloading images

Use a plain-text email client that won’t show colors or images

Use a mail add-in or browser extension to detect these pixels