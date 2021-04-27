Tech gift guide for Mother’s Day

ST. LOUIS– Mother’s Day is around the corner and what if your mom likes tech toys here is a list of some gadgets. The items include some that will help with chores like weeding the garden. If your mom is a big reader, a tablet may be a good gift. Does your mom need help keeping track of her keys, phone, or one of the other million things she worries about daily? If so, a Bluetooth tracking device may be a good option.
The Tertill Weeding Robot
- Turn the robot loose in your garden to do the weeding
- Kit contains plant guards and row guards to assure that your plants won’t be harmed
- MSPR- $350 https://tertill.com/collections/tertill
Lighted mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker
- Vanity mirror with LED lighting, touch screen, Bluetooth speaker
- Connect smartphone to your “smart mirror” and stream music as you get ready
- MSPR- $40 https://amzn.to/3ez7ma1
Wireless charging station
- Stations exist for Apple or Android devices
- Stations that can recharge phone, earbuds, and watch
- MSRP- $30 https://amzn.to/3tYWM2r
Bluetooth Tracking Devices
- Tile tracker tags
- supports iOS and Android
- $25/each or $70/four-pack
- Apple AirTags
- just released so may be hard to find
- Uses “Find My” app on iOS for better precision
- $29/each or $99/four-pack
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
- Good choice if you are an Android user because works with SmartThings app
- Physically larger than the other tags
- $30/each or $85/four-pack
Fire Tablet
- Great gift for the mother who is a reader
- Various sizes and price points
- Fire HD 10 tablet is $149 gives you the best bang for the buck
- Limited app choice because you can only download from Amazon’s app store
Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies provided content for this list