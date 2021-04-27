Tech gift guide for Mother’s Day

ST. LOUIS– Mother’s Day is around the corner and what if your mom likes tech toys here is a list of some gadgets. The items include some that will help with chores like weeding the garden. If your mom is a big reader, a tablet may be a good gift. Does your mom need help keeping track of her keys, phone, or one of the other million things she worries about daily? If so, a Bluetooth tracking device may be a good option.

The Tertill Weeding Robot

Lighted mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker

  • Vanity mirror with LED lighting, touch screen, Bluetooth speaker
  • Connect smartphone to your “smart mirror” and stream music as you get ready
  • MSPR- $40 https://amzn.to/3ez7ma1

Wireless charging station

  • Stations exist for Apple or Android devices
  • Stations that can recharge phone, earbuds, and watch
  • MSRP- $30 https://amzn.to/3tYWM2r

Bluetooth Tracking Devices

  • Tile tracker tags
    • supports iOS and Android
    • $25/each or $70/four-pack
  • Apple AirTags
    • just released so may be hard to find
    • Uses “Find My” app on iOS for better precision
    • $29/each or $99/four-pack
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
    • Good choice if you are an Android user because works with SmartThings app
    • Physically larger than the other tags
    • $30/each or $85/four-pack

Fire Tablet

  • Great gift for the mother who is a reader
  • Various sizes and price points
  • Fire HD 10 tablet is $149 gives you the best bang for the buck
  • Limited app choice because you can only download from Amazon’s app store

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies provided content for this list

