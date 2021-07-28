Windows 11 will rollout new features including snap layout

ST. LOUIS– Microsoft Windows is getting a makeover later this year with the release of Windows 11 and it will bring a more calming visual scheme with some new features.

One of the biggest features is snap layouts will allow you to customize how windows “snap” to the corners. Now you can have various different layouts for your windows without manually adjusting the size.

There will also be snap groups. It is an extension of snap layouts. Windows remembers the apps you’ve been using and allows you to group them together.

Other features include tighter integration with Microsoft Teams and a new start menu.

Some of the things that are leaving is Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer ended with Windows 10. It will only be available for some legacy applications.

There will also be no more live tiles. The developers didn’t include this feature in their apps. Windows 11 will bring back widgets to replace this functionality.

Scott Schaffer, the Chief Information Security Office with Blade Technologies, says you can test these features out now by being part of the Windows Insider Program. You can sign up for it by clicking through settings, then update and security, then Windows Insider Program.

Schaffer warns there is a link circulating for what appears to be a file download of Windows 11 but he says it contains Malware. Only access the preview by being a member of the Windows Insider Program.