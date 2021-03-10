Technicians prepare for high demand in lawn mower services

WATERLOO, Ill. – For the 13 lawn mower technicians at an Illinois equipment business, they’re busy getting things tuned up this week.

Cleaning the engine, adding oil, and getting lawn mowers ready is how they are helping others prepare for the unusually warm temperatures.

“The very first thing you want to do before you start your lawnmower, or side by side, or whatever it might be is to check the oil,” Division Manager at Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners Ben Poletti said. “Make sure it’s at a good level. Often, we forget to push the brake down, or sometimes somebody got on it over the winter and is playing with the switches. Check those things and sometimes they’ll get a little corrosion on the switches that trigger those safety features.”

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners in Waterloo, Illinois is a John Deere dealer and repair shop that has seen its share of riding and push lawnmowers this March.

Even before the pandemic, the business was offering home maintenance kits for lawnmowers and their operators.

The company fixes machines for homeowners and farmers and there’s a demand at most lawn repair businesses like this around the St. Louis region right now.

“We can see right in this area right here; these are our incoming mowers whether we’ve picked them up or customers have delivered them that are waiting to go into our shop,” Poletti said. “We anticipate over the next week this is going to double.”

With 70-degree days, it’s certain.

“Our average time is somewhere between five to ten days,” Poletti said. “I anticipate as demand peaks like you said, 70-degree weather where everybody starts getting outside where everybody has been held at home during the Covid period.”

