ST. LOUIS – Students and teachers are logged in on Chromebooks and laptops using more and more technology in the classroom.

Data from Source-Toad said the 2020-2021 school year had a 90% jump in students and teachers using digital education. The e-learning business is booming and headed to make a trillion dollars by 2027.

The pandemic bumping up the need to use technology shed some light on disparities when it came to accessing broadband in certain areas and money in school districts for tech.

The shift to increase tech in classrooms though is here to stay.