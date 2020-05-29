Ted Drewes gift shop opening next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The world-famous frozen custard stand that has become a St. Louis tradition is now getting a gift shop. Ted Drewes says in a Facebook post that the store located across the parking lot from their Chippewa location will open Tuesday, June 2.

Ted Drewes is selling their “classic merchandise,” latest gear, and more. More announcements are expected to come soon.

You can always stop by to pick up a frozen treat. Ted Drewes is open and asking people to respect social distancing guidelines.