ST. LOUIS – Ted Drewes fans have a reason to celebrate today.

The world-famous frozen custard stand that has become a St. Louis tradition is now getting a gift shop. The gift shop located in the parking lot from their Chippewa location.

Shop hours will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ted Drewes is selling their “classic merchandise,” latest gear, and more.