ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A young driver tells police she did not see the man she accidentally hit early this morning. The 17-year-old says she had the green light as she was driving at Chambers and Monarch just before 1:00 am. It was a dark area and the pedestrian apparently walked into the street.

The teen stopped and called the police and her mother. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.