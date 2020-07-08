Breaking News
Teen charged after 50-mile police chase from Troy ends in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A teen is being charged in connection with Monday’s 50-mile long police chase. Markell Lawrence, 17, of St. Louis is charged with second-degree assault

Police in Troy, Missouri say he swerved toward one of their officers during a chase that started there. That chase eventually ended when Lawrence was arrested after trying to bail out of the moving vehicle in St. Louis County.

Investigators also discovered a loaded handgun in a bag he reportedly ditched during a foot pursuit. He may still face additional charges from other agencies involved in the pursuit.

