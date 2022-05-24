HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police say a road rage case led to a teenager firing shots at another person’s vehicle last week in Hazelwood.

Prosecutors have charged Antwon Porter, 19, with five felonies in the investigation, including two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Porter is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, police responded to the area of Howdershell Road and Dunn Road on May 19 after a shots fired call. Once officers arrived at the scene, they learned a road rage incident happened during which the suspect fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. No injuries have been reported in the case.

A warrant was issued Monday’s for Porter’s arrest. He was taken into custody Monday, and police recovered the firearm suspected in the incident.

Porter is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing, per Missouri court records.