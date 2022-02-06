Teen charged in fatal St. Louis crash from last summer

ST. LOUIS — A teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred last summer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Vincent Wallace of St. Louis County was charged last week with second-degree murder and several other charges in connection with the crash that killed 53-year-old Derrick Jackson. Police and court documents say the crash happened Aug. 7 after police tried to stop the car Wallace was driving. Instead of pulling over, Wallace sped away and struck a pickup truck Jackson was driving at 64 mph. Wallace was ordered to be held without bail after he was charged Tuesday. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him yet.