ST. LOUIS – A teenager is behind bars and faces 17 criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash during Mother’s Day weekend in St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Marshawn Stepney, 18, with a slate of felonies, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident and more offenses.

Investigators say five people died and two others are battling serious injuries after a crash May 6 along Delmar Boulevard in west St. Louis. Police say the victims were T-boned in a minivan by someone driving a stolen Jeep, which police attempted to track down during a high-speed pursuit that night.

Police say the Jeep was stolen last month out of Herculaneum, Missouri, and associated with multiple crimes. That included another crash that evening, during which people in the car allegedly fired several shots at another vehicle.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of the stolen SUV tried to flee police going east on Delmar when they hit the SUV packed with seven passengers. Five family members, including four adults and one child, died in the crash. Two other children were hurt in the collision.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is expected to discuss the investigation and details on what led up to the crash Friday afternoon in a news conference. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.