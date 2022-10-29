ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a teenage male.

On October 29, 2022, at 1:20 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a vehicle accident in south St. Louis

A Lexus sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Gravois Road when it struck a utility pole. The vehicle had a total of six passengers, including the driver.

A passenger in the vehicle, a teenage male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and later released. Two other passengers were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.