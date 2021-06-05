Teen dies after water rescue near Meramec Caverns

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms that a teen died after a water rescue this afternoon on the Meramec River.
The teen was swimming with some friends in the river near Meramec Caverns and went underwater at around 1:00 pm. Searchers were still looking for the teen at around 1:50 pm.
The Sullivan Independent reports that the teen was pulled from the river around an hour later and taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital-Sullivan by ambulance. The died later at the hospital.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The conditions surrounding the incident in the river are not clear.