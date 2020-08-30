Teen driver flees after three passengers fall out of the sunroof

ST. LOUIS – A teenage driver fled the scene of an accident inside of a parking garage on Spruce Street Saturday just before midnight.

Police said an 18-year-old girl was driving a white SUV inside the parking garage while three passengers were “hanging out of the sunroof.” The three were then injured when the SUV hit a “concrete support beam” or fell from the moving car.

The three passengers were taken to a hospital. A 23-year-old man was listed in critical/unstable condition. A 26-year-old man was listed in stable condition and the third passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was listed in critical/stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.