Teen girl gunned down in midtown St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS - Police are searching for the gunman after a teenager was murdered Tuesday night in midtown St. Louis.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. a teenage girl believed to be between 13 and 16 years was shot and killed along the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue near north Leffingwell Avenue. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371