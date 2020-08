CENTERVILLE, Ill. – Police are searching for the gunman who fired shots inside a Centerville home Thursday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. someone fired shots into a home on North 74th Street at Enda Street striking a teenager inside.

The victim was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Police have not released any information on their condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Overnight shooting in Centerville —- Teen playing video games inside the residence was struck by a bullet from the outside he transported to an area hospital. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/WL45Oy84cs — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 13, 2020