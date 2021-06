ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Florissant Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on the school grounds of McCluer North High School in north St. Louis County. Police say 18-year-old William Bellamy was killed during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.

They say this has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the school or the community.

Police have a person of interest in custody at this time. This investigation is ongoing.