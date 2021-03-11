Teen raped at Compton Hill Park while waiting for a friend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are searching for a suspect in a rape that happened at around 2:00 am Wednesday in Compton Hill Park.

A 14-year-old girl tells investigators that she left her home to meet a boy in the park. Her friend had not arrived when the suspect approached on a bike and said he had a gun.

The suspect then took her to a secluded area in the park and sexually assaulted her. He left the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital later for an examination. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Police are looking for a Black male, 5’10 – 6’00”, medium to heavy build, bald, medium complexion with wrinkles on his forehead, wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and pants, clean-shaven, and riding a bike.

Call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212 if you have any information.