Teen receives new kidney after 8 years of dialysis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We have a picture and special congratulations to pass along tonight. After eight years of dialysis and waiting, 13-year-old Isaiah received a new kidney at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on April 15. Today is his discharge day.

Iisaiah was diagnosed with obstructive uropathy. He had a transplant when he was 3-years-old, but his body rejected the kidney and he started dialysis in 2012. He was doing dialysis four days a week for four hours at a time.

If you do the math that’s 6,528 hours of dialysis over eight years. So congratulations Isaiah we know you can’t wait for next year’s school session and returning to the classrom.

