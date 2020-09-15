Teen shot after fleeing minor car accident in Berkely

BERKLEY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after an accident leads to a teenager being shot early in Berkeley.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. a teenage driver hit a car in the parking lot of a gas station on Martony Lane and North Hanley then drove off.

The driver of the car that was hit chased the teenager. According to authorities, someone in that vehicle shot the teen who was later taken to the hospital.

At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect. No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Teen shot in face in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/jpZdyP9laj — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 15, 2020