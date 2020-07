ST. LOUIS – Two young men were walking in the 1200 block of Baden Avenue after leaving the Elite Market when a person drove by and fired shots at them.

Police said the shooting happened Friday at 1:50 p.m. The 17-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and calf. He is in stable condition.

He told police the shooter was driving a “newer model blue Sentra.”

The investigation is ongoing.