Teen shot, killed marks 194th murder by mid-September; equaling entire 2019 homicide total

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a teenage girl is shot and killed in north St. Louis. She is the city’s 194th murder victim so far this year. With several months left in the year 2020 and the City of St. Louis has equaled the total homicide rate of 2019.

The teen was shot around 6:00 p.m. Monday night on Riverview at Spring garden, along the north Riverfront Park. Police have not released her exact age, but say she was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden has repeatedly said policing has been exhausting this year with violence on the rise while they deal with a huge shortage in officers.

According to St. Louis City Police documents, last year out of those 194 murders, police closed 15 cases. Right now, 146 of this year’s murders are still unsolved. There has been work in the state capital to address the rise in crime.

Governor Parson called that special session to work out new legislation and earlier this week, he announced a $1 million dollar grant to go to Urban League of St. Louis’s “Serving Our Streets Initiative.” Federal agents are in the city right now with “operation legend” – another attempt to crack down on the crime.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371