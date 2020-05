WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A teenage boy was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit and run driver near Wentzville.

According to police, the 16-year-old was walking along Highway 61 and North Pointe Prairie Road when he was struck around 9:15 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

All southbound lanes of Highway 61 were close due to the crash.

No other information about the crash has been made available.