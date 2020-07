DE PERES, Mo. – Three teen suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a De Perse gas station.

Police responded to the Circle K just after 6:00 a.m. The suspects walked into the station located in 1200 block of Manchester Road, displayed a handgun to the employee and demanded cash, police said.

All three suspects then ran out the front door and fled the scene. It is unknown how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.