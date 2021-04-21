Teen wanted in St. Louis County shooting, carjacking case arrested in Atlanta

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- A north St. Louis County man is in custody out of state, three days after authorities here say he shot another man and stole his car.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office Wednesday charged Josiah Harwell, 19, with First Degree Robbery and First Degree Assault.

On April 17 just before 7pm, police say Harwell, along with another person, shot a victim several times on the 2700 block of Dunn Road, took his remote control key fob, and stole a 2019 Dodge Charger. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Harwell was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was found with the same vehicle, after what the St. Louis County Police department described as a chase with police there.

Harwell will be held on a $200,000 cash-only bond after extradition from Georgia.