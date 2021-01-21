Teen who bonded with Biden over stutter featured in inauguration celebration

Joe Biden hugs Brayden Harrington at a campaign stop in Gilford, N.H. on Feb. 10, 2020. Harrington, who will be part of a primetime inaugural special, has a book coming out this summer. His picture story “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A New Hampshire 13-year-old who shared how Joe Biden helped him with his stutter during the Democratic National Convention was featured in last night’s inaugural celebration. Brayden Harrington recited a portion of John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address.

During the August convention, Brayden spoke about how Biden, then vice president, visited his classroom and gave him some inspiring words.

“He told me that we were members of the same club: We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Harrington said.

Proud to have Brayden Harrington join us to recite President Kennedy's powerful words. Like our new @POTUS, Brayden leads with the power of his speech.#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/BWQ3RnZkMN — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021