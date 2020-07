ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy was shot by the occupants of a white SUV while on his porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue.

Police said the 15-year-old boy began running away when he saw the men in the white SUV shooting in his direction. The teen then realized he had been hit. He is in stable condition. The shooting happened Friday at 3:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.