Teenager shot and killed Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot and killed Friday at 2:41 p.m.

Police said 18-year-old Bander Abdel-Majed was shot in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard. He was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

