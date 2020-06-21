Breaking News
Teenager shot Sunday in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot in Dutchtown Sunday at 3:13 p.m.

Police said the victim is between 15 and 17.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue.

