Teenagers lining up to get COVID vaccine as more Missourians eligible

ST. LOUIS– All Missourians age 16 and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and a teenagers have been lining up to get their shot at the FEMA event at the America’s Center.

Deanna Frazier, the Asst. External Affairs Officer for FEMA, said there are bigger crowds at today’s event now that thousands of more Missourians are eligible statewide.

Frazier says she talked to several teenagers Friday who said they were excited to get the vaccine and get back to normalcy. She also said they were excited they would be able to do things with their friends again and also protect their family.

The FEMA event had 1100 guests by noon. Thursday there were 1,200 guests the entire day. Frazier said they are seeing a big walk-in crowd. Yesterday, nearly 900 of the guests were people without an appointment.

The event is conveniently located near bus and metro stops. There is also free parking at the event and shuttle buses taking you right to the door to register.

The mass vaccination clinic at the dome will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks.

You can register ahead of time by going to the Missouri COVID Vaccine Navigator site.