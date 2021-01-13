Teens arrested after Kirkwood Schools hit with racist graffiti, vandalism

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Three teenagers were taken into custody in connection with racially charged vandalism at three Kirkwood schools.

18-year-old Daniel Moore, and Christian Reese, 18, were both charged with property damage. The third suspect a juvenile who’s identity has not been released was also taken into custody.

The Kirkwood School District said Wednesday one of the teenagers arrested is a current student and the other two are Kirkwood High School graduates.

Surveillance video captured three suspects entering the east alleyway of Kirkwood High School at 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Police say the teens then spray-painted derogatory and racial graffiti, on the outside of the building of Kirkwood High School.

North Kirkwood Middle School, and Nipher Middle School were also hit.

The vandalism has since been removed by the school districts maintenance crew.

Daniel Moore

Christian Reese