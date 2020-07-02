Teens injured in several St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis shootings happened Wednesday causing injury to three teen boys.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The boy told police “he was in his rear yard when the suspect, who was riding in a blue pickup truck fired shots at him as they drove by.” The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Hebert Street.

The boy’s mother drove him to the hospital

The suspect is a 17 to 20-year-old black man, light complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over his head.

Another shooting involving teens occurred Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Police said two men in a light-blue SUV fired shots at a 16-year-old boy as they drove by his home in the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue. The boy was hit in the arm.

EMS took him to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

A third shooting involving teenagers occurred Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Taylor Avenue.

Police said a man, a woman and three boys were inside the woman’s car when an unknown person fired shots into their car. There were two 14-year-old boys and one 11-year-old boy in the car. One of the 14-year-old boys was grazed on his neck by a bullet. EMS arrived and treated his wounds at the scene. No other victims were injured.

Police said a firearm was located and seized. This investigation is ongoing.