ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 and St. Louis Community College have teamed up to bring our family to yours! Every Tuesday and Friday at 10 am, our FOX 2 Family will bring you our “Tell Me A Story” book readings.

Our latests reading features Mandy Murphey reading “Love” by Matt de la Pena. She says she chose this selection because she thought it was fitting during the pandemic, and the importance of showing love during this stressful time.