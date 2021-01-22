Temperatures are falling with highs in the mid-30s

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are down to near freezing Friday morning and will continue to fall into the 20s.

Any clouds through the morning hours should mostly clear by late morning. It is much colder today with highs only in the mid-30s. Friday night will be mostly clear and much colder with lows dipping down into the teens.

The first half of the weekend looks dry and cold. Expect highs on Saturday in the mid-30s with sunshine. By Sunday morning, we could have a light wintry mix before precipitation changes to all liquid later in the morning.

Expect more significant rain Sunday night into Monday, especially south. It’s looking more likely that this precipitation stays liquid into Monday morning. Rain continues into Monday afternoon and may transition back to rain/snow mix Monday night before ending.