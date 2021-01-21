Temperatures in the 50s Thursday, expect a cold weekend

ST. LOUIS – It will be another beautiful day today!

Thursday morning, mostly cloudy and temperatures around 40. It will be mostly sunny later Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the 50s! A cold front will come through Thursday evening. It should pass through dry. It will be mostly clear overnight and lows return to the mid to upper 20s.

For Friday it will be partly cloudy but much colder with highs only in the mid-30s. This first half of the weekend looks dry and cold. By Sunday morning, we could have a light wintry mix before precipitation changes to all liquid later in the morning. Expect more significant rain Sunday night into Monday, especially south. We could see precipitation change back to a rain-snow mix Monday morning before ending.